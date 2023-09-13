Missile Defense System Market Expected to Touch $40.04 Billion, Globally, by 2030 Driven by 4.4% CAGR Growth

Missile Defense System

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Missile Defense System Market by Range (Less than 100Km, 101-200Km, and 201-400Km), Threat Type (Subsonic Missiles, Supersonic Missiles, and Hypersonic Missiles), and Domain (Ground and Marine): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global missile defense systems market generated $26.16 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $40.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟏-𝟒𝟎𝟎𝐊𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By range, the 201-400Km segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in development of the largest range missiles. However, the 101-200Km segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global missile defense systems market, owing to high demand for missile defense system that can destroy missiles as they enter 200km of its periphery.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By domain, the ground dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 90% of the global missile defense systems market in 2020, due to the majority of the missile defense system being land-based. However, the marine segment would portray the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for extra layer of defense against missile threats.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global missile defense systems market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to high defense budget, rise in R&D activities, and technological development by key players. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of missile defense system, high defense spending, and increase in conflicts across developing nations.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By range, the 201-400 Km segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of threat type, the hypersonic missiles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on domain, the marine segment is projected to lead the global missile defense system market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

BAE Systems plc

Leonardo Spa

General Dynamics Corporation

MBDA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Company

