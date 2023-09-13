Flash News: OKX Ventures Hosts 'Global Horizon: Investing Across the Globe and Ecosystem Meetup'

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for the day of September 13, 2023.



OKX Ventures Hosts Global Horizon: Investing Across the Globe and Ecosystem Meetup

OKX Ventures successfully hosted the "Global Horizon: Investing Across the Globe and Ecosystem Meetup" prior to Token2049 on September 12 at Tinbox, Singapore. Some of the best builders in Layer-2 and leading Web3 VCs attended the meetup, all sharing the same vision of continuing to innovate in the crypto space.

The event featured two panel discussions with speakers from Hack VC, LongHash, Cypher Capital, Polygon Ventures, zkSync, Taiko, Scroll and Gitcoin. The first panel focused on investment trends in different regions of the world, while the second panel discussed the future of Layer-2 and community building.



During the VC panel, it was mentioned that these four VCs - Hack VC, LongHash, Cypher Capital and Polygon Ventures - have invested over 50 million in crypto and Web3 projects in the first half of 2023. Investors also noted that the trend in global crypto and Web3 investment is to capture the fundamental value that remains intact.



Layer-2s have engineered a native solution to reduce transaction costs through networks and projects such as zkSync, Taiko, Scroll and Gitcoin. Representatives from these projects shared their experiences and strategies for ecosystem expansion and community building.



OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue gave an opening speech, providing insights into the venture capital industry and discussing OKX Ventures' achievements in the last two years. Her opening speech also focused on OKX Ventures' investment portfolio and future investment strategy. OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren gave a closing speech, with a focus on the developer community, DAOs and OKX Ventures' investment philosophy.



The event was attended by OKX Ventures' partners, including media partners CoinTelegraph and MPOST. OKX Ventures is dedicated to investing funds into promoting connectivity and integration to drive product, community and growth.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.



Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.



