IAAPA Expo Europe 2023 spotlights Vienna, delivers unparalleled learning opportunities
EINPresswire.com/ -- IAAPA Expo Europe is set to showcase the latest innovations and inspirations for the global attractions industry when doors open in nearly two weeks in Vienna, Austria at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center.
From Sept. 25 to 28 this premier event promises to be an unparalleled celebration of innovation, entertainment, and industry excellence in the European attractions and leisure sector. A total of 58 exhibitors from Italy will be attending this year's show in Vienna.
Bringing together professionals and enthusiasts from all corners of the globe, IAAPA Expo Europe 2023 is primed to deliver an unforgettable experience, hosting numerous exhibitors, offering IAAPA’s signature EDUSessions, and thrilling experiences for attendees. This year's show highlights are bound to set a new standard for the amusement industry and inspire future developments across the continent.
Key Highlights of IAAPA Expo Europe 2023:
• Host City Day – For the first-time ever, IAAPA will shine the spotlight on our host city with three exclusive IAAPA Expo Europe special events featuring Vienna. Tours will focus on food and beverage insights; retail; and the business of culture. Attendees of the Host City Day: The Culture Business tour will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Schönbrunn Palace, Austria's leading attraction.
• CEO Talk – Set to take place Sept. 26, CEO Talk provides insights from IAAPA's top CEOs as they engage in a thought-provoking discussion on industry innovation. During this engaging session, attendees will learn firsthand from industry leaders about their innovative approaches and discover their groundbreaking initiatives. Speakers for this session include Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland Paris; Amanda Thompson, OBE, ICAE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach; and Susanne Mørch Koch, CEO of Tivoli Gardens
• Industry-Leading Speakers and Seminars – EDUSessions at IAAPA Expo Europe feature a range of topics including artificial intelligence, the art of effective leadership, accessible tourism, hospitality, and how to use data. This year’s event includes the all-new Innovation Stage (located on the tradeshow floor) and presents an impressive lineup of industry experts and thought leaders who will share valuable insights, trends, and best practices during informative seminars and panel discussions.
“IAAPA Expo Europe is a showcase of the innovation and creativity that define the attractions and amusement industry,” said Peter van der Schans, vice president and executive director of the IAAPA Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. “We are delighted to host this extraordinary event in the culturally rich city of Vienna and look forward to showcasing the best that our industry has to offer. IAAPA Expo Europe 2023 will undoubtedly set new benchmarks for the future of entertainment in Europe.”
Mark your calendars for IAAPA Expo Europe 2023, an unmissable event that promises to inspire, entertain, and redefine the global amusement landscape. Registration is open for media and attendees.
About IAAPA
IAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.
Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.
The association’s global headquarters and North America office are in Orlando, Florida, U.S. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China; and, Mexico City, Mexico. Visit IAAPA.org or connect through IAAPA’s social media channels: @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA
