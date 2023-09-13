MRD DIRECTOR GOVERNANCE ATTENDS PRESTIGIOUS TRAINING IN CHINA

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) Director of Governance is attending a three-month prestigious training at the Peking University in Beijing, China.

The training which commenced on 4th September 2023 has brought together 54 scholars and leaders from 52 countries around the world.

Director Hickson George is the first Solomon Islander awarded to undertake the training study under the Dongfang Scholarship program of the University.

The prestigious short-term training mainly focusses on leadership, governance, public policy, administration and politics.

Mr Hickson said he is humbled to take up the challenge and the study opportunity and at the same time expressed acknowledgement to the Permanent Secretary of MRD Dr. Samson Viulu and the Solomon Islands Government to have facilitated and endorsed him to undertake the training.

The Director said he is looking forward to utilize the opportunity in acquiring relevant knowledge and skills under the prestigious training and return to serve the country, in his areas of service within the Ministry of Rural Development and across the public service.

Mr Hickson also acknowledged the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) government through its Embassy office in Honiara for facilitating all the necessary travel arrangements and the University for funding support to the training.

Dongfang Scholarships program was established in 2019 by Peking University and enables outstanding emerging leaders from all over the world to study in the Peoples Republic of China (PRC). It covers multidisciplinary degree programs ranging from undergraduate to doctorate level as well as other short-term programs.

This spring, the short-term training program under the Dongfang Scholarships will be held from September 4 to November 24, 2023 and Hickson is representing Solomon Islands among 54 Scholars from 52 countries around the world that are currently attending the prestigious short-term training at the University.

The goals of Peking University Dongfang Scholarship are to:

Equip future leaders with cultural, diplomatic and analytical skills;

Enable outstanding talents from all over the world to study in the PRC, and;

Encourage creative and responsible actions to address critical global issues.

“Peking University is a comprehensive and national key university. The campus, known as “Yan Yuan” (The Garden of Yan), is situated at Haidian District in the western suburb of Beijing, with a total area of 2,743,532 square meters (or 274 hectares). It stands near to the Yuanmingyuan Garden and the Summer Palace.”

The training will end on 24 November 2023.

Some of the scholars and leaders attending the program.

– MRD Press