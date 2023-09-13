Immuron achieves record monthly Travelan® sales

Highlights:



Record monthly Travelan ® sales

Australian sales of A$1.18 M in August 2023 (7984% increase on August 2022 sales)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to announce record monthly sales (unaudited net sales) of its over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplement Travelan®.

Immuron previously reported (August 9, 2023) that short term stock outages of Travelan® in some wholesalers and pharmacies in the June 2023 quarter was resolved following receipt of GMP Clearance from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Immuron has since supplied product to wholesalers who in turn have supplied retail pharmacies.

Sales of Travelan® increased by 7984% in August 2023 to AUD $1.18 M, compared to AUD $14,581 in August 2022. This increase partially reflects 3 months of backorders accrued while awaiting GMP Clearance from the TGA.

Immuron anticipates continued demand for replenishment of Travelan® as retail pharmacies sell to consumers. Short term resident returns in July 2023 were 48% higher than July 2022 and approaching pre-pandemic levels (89% of April 2019)1.

Australian Bureau of Statistics resident returns – short term compares resident returns each month by destination country. Analysis is undertaken on short-term trips (less than one year). Indonesia was the most popular destination country, accounting for 14% of all resident returns.1

Immuron previously reported (July 5, 2023) that it had shipped inventory to Amazon for launch in USA. The Amazon launch has been progressing well. Sales via Amazon in August exceeded those to our largest B2B customer, Passport Health. We are now entering the low travel season in USA. Immuron anticipates sales to grow strongly closer to the peak spring / summer travel period.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:



Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com





About Travelan®

Travelan® is an orally administered passive immunotherapy that prophylactically reduces the likelihood of contracting travelers’ diarrhea, a digestive tract disorder that is commonly caused by pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce. Travelan® is a highly purified tabletized preparation of hyper immune bovine antibodies and other factors, which when taken with meals bind to diarrhea-causing bacteria and prevent colonization and the pathology associated with travelers’ diarrhea. In Australia, Travelan® is a listed medicine on the Australian Register for Therapeutic Goods (AUST L 106709) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travelers’ Diarrhea, reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial. In Canada, Travelan® is a licensed natural health product (NPN 80046016) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Travelers’ Diarrhea. In the U.S., Travelan® is sold as a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection.

About Travelers’ diarrhea

Travelers’ diarrhea is a gastrointestinal infection with symptoms that include loose, watery (and occasionally bloody) stools, abdominal cramping, bloating, and fever, Enteropathogenic bacteria are responsible for most cases, with enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) playing a dominant causative role. Campylobacter spp. are also responsible for a significant proportion of cases. The more serious infections with Salmonella spp. the bacillary dysentery organisms belonging to Shigella spp. and Vibrio spp. (the causative agent of cholera) are often confused with travelers’ diarrhea as they may be contracted while travelling and initial symptoms are often indistinguishable.

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com