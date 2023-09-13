SUIC Beneway Form Supply Chain Fund and AI Fintech Supply Chain Platform to Provide Innovative Financial Products to Merchants, Franchisees and Accelerate the US & Global Supply Chain Integration and Raw Material Import-Export

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK: SUIC) today announced that SUIC Beneway will form a supply chain fund and AI Fintech supply chain platform to provide innovative financial products to merchants and franchisees to accommodate their urgent need on business expansion. SUIC Beneway will join hand with I.Hart Group for the integration of multiple stakeholders in the food production processes and other industries’ supply chain integration, while complementing the group’s global franchise business expansion.



For merchant financing, there are two major innovative financial products offered, namely Beneway CQ Pay™, a lending service for merchants that provides emergency trade financing and earns interest from this financing daily. This service has expanded to business finance for supply chain export to the US.

Beneway Unified Procurement™ is a combined purchase and advance payment service for supplier and purchasers, where purchase price can be relatively lower than in the market. The suppliers can reply on Unified Procurement™ to increase sales and receivable turnover, minimizing bad debt risks.

For supply chain integration and raw material import-export, SUIC Beneway is going to finance up to 50 containers of food raw materials for export to Asia each month. A huge demand of 100 containers per month for beef in one city of China alone is also anticipated. In order to meet the huge demand, SUIC Beneway will partner with international trade financiers to raise export working capital financing and subsequently, integrate US suppliers through mergers and acquisitions. SUIC Beneway will also meet demands for more US raw materials such as chicken, wine, soybeans and others in highly populated Asian markets including China, Malaysia, India, and Taiwan.

“SUIC provides comprehensive financial products and services and is committed to providing support for the sustainable development of enterprises and improving their supply chain efficiency and corporate financial strength through innovative financial technology. This further strengthens the company's position in supply chain in the food industry and other industries as well, bringing greater returns and value to the company's shareholders and investors,” said Hang Wang, CEO of SUIC.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

