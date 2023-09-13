Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), September 13, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on June 27, 2023, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 04/09/2023 5,487 284.2390 1,559,619.40 - - - - 5,487 284.2390 1,559,619.40 05/09/2023 5,915 283.0751 1,674,389.10 14,683 305.6458 4,487,797.28 4,182,086.74 20,598 284.3225 5,856,475.84 06/09/2023 18,109 281.8422 5,103,881.00 13,055 301.4992 3,936,072.06 3,663,166.18 31,164 281.3197 8,767,047.18 07/09/2023 14,719 278.6173 4,100,967.80 13,404 298.4055 3,999,827.32 3,734,666.03 28,123 278.6201 7,835,633.83 08/09/2023 3,505 278.1977 975,083.10 - - - - 3,505 278.1977 975,083.10 11/09/2023 13,987 277.5218 3,881,696.80 - - - - 13,987 277.5218 3,881,696.80 12/09/2023 2,227 279.7403 622,981.70 - - - - 2,227 279.7403 622,981.70 63,949







280.2017







17,918,618.90







41,142







301.9711







12,423,696.66







11,579,918.95







105,091







280.6952







29,498,537.85







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till September 12, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 90,136,614.60 for No. 313,528 common shares purchased on the EXM;

USD 54,466,898.16 (Euro 49,860,151.51*) for No. 173,062 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 12, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 13,042,696 common shares equal to 5.08% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until September 12, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 2,118,238 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 499,194,021.63.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

