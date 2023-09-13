PHILIPPINES, September 13 -
Press Release
September 13, 2023
Senator Risa Hontiveros calls for an investigation on the uncoordinated and contradicting policies on rice regulation
PROPOSED
SENATE RESOLUTION NO. 794 - Calling for the appropriate Committee of the Senate of the Philippines to conduct an investigation in aid of legislation into the uncoordinated and contradicting policies on rice regulation. Filed by Senator Risa Hontiveros.
