PHILIPPINES, September 13 - Press Release

September 13, 2023 Creation of extensive halal legislation needed to boost local industry—Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian is keen on creating a piece of legislation covering various aspects of the halal industry in the country, as he noted gaps in existing laws pertaining to this sector. Such measure would enable local producers to tap into the global halal market and potentially boost small to medium enterprises in the country, he said. In addition, an airtight legislation on halal would provide assurance that domestic halal products are compliant with the dietary requirement and Islamic lifestyle required by local Muslim communities. It will also protect halal consumers from purchasing fake food and non-food halal products. "Nanghihinayang ako sa halal industry natin at sa potensyal nito. It seems to me that it is very fragmented and the regulation is not so clear. Without penalties, regulations are just prescriptive and will be ineffective," Gatchalian said at a hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs. Currently, certification of halal products is covered by Republic Act No. 10817, or the Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Program Act of 2016, intended to promote the production of halal goods for international markets. The law, however, does not carry penalty clauses against enterprises that falsely claim they offer halal products or services. Halal is an Islamic concept that connotes that a product or service is free of impurities and can be consumed by Muslims. Gatchalian emphasized there is a need to address gaps in existing laws hampering the full development of the local halal industry. "I see the need to create an extensive law on halal not only to regulate but also to promote and put clarity on what agencies will do, what responsibilities they should perform, and what penalties are involved if stakeholders don't follow," he said. The senator further emphasized that pending the formulation of relevant laws that would streamline halal regulations in the country with those required by the global market, the private sector or local companies should be proactive in promoting compliance with the requirements prescribed by the halal industry. "In the absence of a regulatory body or a strong regulatory law, our private companies should be proactive enough in doing their part," he emphasized. Kailangang lumikha ng mas malawak na batas sa halal para palakasin ang industriya - Gatchalian Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na lumikha ng mas malawak na batas na sumasaklaw sa iba't-ibang aspeto ng industriya ng halal sa bansa kasunod ng kakulangan ng umiiral na batas ukol dito. Ang batas na ito ay dapat magbigay-daan sa mga lokal na negosyante na makapasok sa pandaigdigang merkado ng halal at maaaring magpalakas sa mga maliliit na negosyo sa bansa, sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang batas na ito ng halal, aniya, ay dapat magbigay ng katiyakan na ang mga lokal na produktong halal ay sumusunod sa dietary requirements at Islamic lifestyle ng mga Muslim. Ang tinutukoy na batas ng senador ay poprotekta din sa mga mamimili mula sa pagbili ng mga pekeng produktong halal. Sa kasalukuyan, ang sertipikasyon ng mga produktong halal ay saklaw ng Republic Act No. 10817, o ang Philippine Halal Export Development and Promotion Program Act of 2016, na naglalayong isulong ang produksyon ng halal para sa pandaigdigang merkado. Gayunpaman, ang batas ay hindi nagdadala ng mga parusa laban sa mga negosyo na nagsasagawa ng panloloko at sinasabing nag-aalok sila ng mga produktong halal. Ang halal ay isang Islamikong konsepto na nagpapahiwatig na ang isang produkto ay walang halong baboy at maaaring kainin ng mga Muslim. "Nanghihinayang ako sa halal industry natin at sa potensyal nito. Unang una, hindi malinaw ang mga regulasyon o kung mayroon ngang sapat na regulasyon. Kailangan ding magtatag ng kaukulang parusa dahil kung walang parusa, mananatiling prescriptive lamang ang mga regulasyon at hindi magiging epektibo," sabi ni Gatchalian sa pagdinig na isinagawa ng Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na kailangang tugunan ang mga puwang o kakulangan sa mga umiiral na batas na humahadlang sa ganap na pag-unlad ng lokal na industriya ng halal. "Nakikita ko ang pangangailangan na lumikha ng isang malawak na batas sa halal hindi lamang upang makontrol kundi itaguyod rin at bigyang-linaw kung ano ang magiging trabaho ng mga ahensya, anong mga responsibilidad ang dapat nilang gampanan, at kung anong mga parusa ang dapat na ipataw sa mga stakeholder na hindi sumunod sa mga regulasyon," sabi niya. Dagdag pa ng senador, habang nakabinbin ang pagbuo ng mga kaugnay na batas na mag-streamline ng mga regulasyon ng halal sa bansa alinsunod sa mga requirement ng pandaigdigang merkado, kailangang maging proactive ng pribadong sektor o mga lokal na kumpanya sa pagsunod ng mga requirement ng industriya ng halal.