Book on Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to Việt Nam introduced

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Publishing House has introduced to the public a book on the visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in the central province of Quảng Trị during Việt Nam’s anti-American war 50 years ago.

The publication of the bilingual book in Vietnamese and Spanish named Fidel Castro – Vì Việt Nam, Nguyện Hiến Dâng Cả Máu! Fidel Castro - Nuestra Sangre Por Vietnam (Fidel Castro: Our Blood for Việt Nam) marks the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader’s visit, reminding people of his famous saying, “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood.”

Castro was the first and only foreign leader in the world to visit Quảng Trị in 1973 - a newly liberated land in South Việt Nam at that time despite the dangers of American bombardments.

The book by Cuba’s Prensa Latina News Agency is a collection of articles and photos about Castro’s visit, many of which are provided by the VNA.

The authors of the articles are veteran journalists of Prensa Latina who have worked in Hà Nội such as Gustavo Robreno Dolz, Moisés Pérez Mok, Jesus Martí Díaz, and Alberto Salazar.

The 76-page book is expected to help readers better understand the context of and the preparations for Castro’s visit to Quảng Trị. He desired to visit the newly liberated area in South Việt Nam, even though the place was still being ravaged by bombs and mines.

Readers will get a better understanding about Castro's special affection for Việt Nam, its people, and President Hồ Chí Minh.

On this occasion, the VNA Publishing House also introduced another book about the Cuban leader named Fidel Castro – Huyền Thoại Xuyên Thế Kỷ (Fidel Castro – A Legend through Centuries), a collection of articles and writings about the Cuban leader collected, selected and translated by veteran journalist Phạm Đình Lợi.

In the opening of the book, Nguyến Viết Thảo, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Association, wrote: "Portraying Fidel Castro is a very difficult task because his stature surpasses all ordinary heights. Journalist Phạm Đình Lợi, out of love for Cuba and leader Fidel (Castro), voluntarily contributed to this great work." VNS