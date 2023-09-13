9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hà Nội biggest one yet

VIETNAM, September 13 - HÀ NỘI — The 9th edition of the Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians (GCYP) slated for later this week in Hà Nội will be the biggest one in the conference's history yet, according to the organisers.

Vũ Hải Hà, Chair of the External Relations Committee of the National Assembly, deputy head of the organising committee for the conference, told the press that 500 participants will be attending the event, with 300 international guests representing 80 international delegations, including both national parliaments and intra-regional parliaments, the most out of the GCYP ever held.

The conference takes place eight years after the adoption of the Hà Nội Declaration on The Sustainable Development Goals: Turning Words into Action by IPU Member Parliaments in 2015. At the mid-way point to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the conference will take stock of progress, and highlight the rising importance of technology and innovation to accelerate action towards these global goals.

With regards to the programme, on Thursday, a seminar "Enhancing digital capacity for youth" hosted by the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union will be taking place at the National Assembly Hall in Hà Nội as a sideline event, followed by the opening ceremony of the exhibition "Achievements of Innovation and Creativity, One Commune One Product (OCOP) products."

In the evening Chairman of the National Assembly of Việt Nam Vương Đình Huệ is set to host the welcome banquet for the participating delegates.

The mains events will be held on Friday and Saturday at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội - starting with the opening ceremony on Friday morning, followed by discussions under the 'Digital Transformation' and 'Innovations and Start-up' topics.

The second main day will be discussions on 'Enhancing the Respects to Diversity of Cultures for Sustainable Development', followed by the closing ceremony and the adoption of the conference's statement on “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations."

The delegation will also spend Sunday with a visit to the northern province of Quảng Ninh and go sightseeing the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hạ Long Bay.

Hosting this conference contributes to affirming Việt Nam's active, responsible, and proactive participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the world's largest inter-parliamentary organisation, Hà said.

It also demonstrates Việt Nam's attention and concern for youth and global issues affecting young people today.

The conference helps promote Việt Nam's interests through parliamentary channels, meeting the requirements of development and the development trends in the new phase, including digital transformation, innovation, sustainable development, widespread dissemination and promotion of Việt Nam's cultural traditions, people, foreign policies, and socioeconomic achievements.

The conference serves as an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and many important partners, especially with young parliamentarians and leaders.

Việt Nam's participation in the conference focuses on reaffirming its active and positive commitment to participating in multilateral parliamentary diplomatic activities.

The forum also provides an opportunity to establish relationships with young politicians and young parliamentary groups between Việt Nam and other countries.

The thorough preparation demonstrates the attention of the Party and the State to young generations and their role in national development, building a world of peace and prosperity, and addressing global challenges, Secretary General of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Bùi Văn Cường said.

During the preparation, NA Chairman Huệ has raised many initiatives and closely monitored the work, the official stressed.

Zeina Hilal, Manager of the IPU Gender Partnership Programme, expressed appreciation towards Việt Nam as the host country.

Hilal also remarked she is impressed by the preparations so far for the conference, with practical and initiatives set out for the conference's agenda.— VNS