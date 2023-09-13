Việt Nam, Mozambique to foster cooperation in various areas

VIETNAM, September 13 -

MAPUTO — Việt Nam stands ready to share its experience with Mozambique in aquaculture and agro-aquatic product processing, helping to ensure food security in the African nation and the region, Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân has said.

Speaking at a meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who is also President of the Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo) Party, in Maputo on September 12 (local time), Xuân stressed that the Vietnamese Party and State highly value the position and role of Frelimo in Mozambique as well as the country’s role in Africa.

For his part, Nyusi spoke highly of Xuân’s visit and expressed his belief that it, together with high-ranking delegation exchanges between the two countries, will create new momentum for the bilateral multi-faceted cooperation in the time ahead.

The President noted his admiration for Việt Nam’s past struggle for national liberation, and commended its achievements in national construction and development at present.

Mozambique considers Việt Nam as its most important partner in Southeast Asia and stays resolved to boost cooperation with the country through the Party and State channels, he affirmed.

The host and guest noted with pleasure cooperation outcomes recorded over the past nearly five decades, especially in politics-diplomacy, agriculture, telecoms, and education-training, as well as coordination between the two countries in multinational forums like the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

They agreed to step up delegation exchanges and meetings at the high level and through the Party, State and people-to-people exchange channels.

The President pledged to create optimal conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest in the African country in such areas as telecoms and mining, and suggested Việt Nam open a vocational school in Mozambique and send medical experts to the country.

On this occasion, Xuân conveyed the invitation from President Võ Văn Thưởng to the Mozambican leader to soon visit Việt Nam. Nyusi accepted the invitation with pleasure.

The same day, the Vietnamese Vice President met with President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperança Bias who reiterated good sentiments of the Mozambican legislature and people to their Vietnamese counterparts.

Xuân emphasised the importance Việt Nam attaches to the cooperation and traditional friendship with Mozambique, including the bilateral legislative ties, which, she said, should be enhanced in the time ahead.

The two leaders consented to carry forward the role of the two legislatures in supervision, closely cooperate and support each other in inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and practically and effectively materialise the memorandum of understanding reached by the two parliaments on the occasion of the Việt Nam visit by Bias last year.

Bias affirmed her support for bilateral economic ties, and suggested the two sides strengthen cooperation in telecoms, lauding the operations of Movitel – a joint venture between Việt Nam’s military-run Viettel Group and Mozambique's SPI company, especially its contributions to digital transformation of the Mozambican legislature.

The two sides agreed to prioritise collaboration in aquaculture and agriculture, foster links in trade, education-training and tourism, expand cooperation in other potential areas like mining and culture, and exchanging experience in ensuring gender equality.

While in Mozambique, Xuân also had a meeting with Secretary-General of the democratic socialist party FRELIMO Roque Silva, during which the Vietnamese Vice President expressed her impressions of development achievements Mozambique has recorded under the leadership of the Party.

Silva affirmed the Party and the Mozambican Government’s consistent policy of consolidating the good cooperation with the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Vietnamese State.

The two sides agreed on the need for the two Parties and States to further put in place outcomes of the online talks between General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Filipe Nyusi in June 2022, intensify cooperation in personnel training, and forge the bilateral economic ties.

To create a framework for cooperation, the two sides consented to accelerate the signing of an agreement between the two Parties in the new period.

Xuân conveyed the invitation from Trương Thị Mai, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, to Silva to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time.

During her stay in Mozambique, the Vice President met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.

She also received President of the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) Agostinho Vuma and representatives from outstanding Mozambican firms.

On September 12 evening, Xuân attended a ceremony marking Việt Nam’s 78th National Day (September 2) hosted by the embassy. — VNS