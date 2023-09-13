Restless America

Despite the massive domestic and international challenges facing the United States, the country is heading toward a presidential election in which neither of the two likely candidates appeal to most voters. In the absence of unifying leadership, the stage is set for further bouts with avoidable crises.

STANFORD – Despite a resilient economy that has defied most forecasts – thus far both avoiding a recession and maintaining low unemployment – Americans seem increasingly restless. A large majority, lacking confidence that today’s good conditions will last, believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. Moreover, America is facing perhaps the most complex and dangerous geopolitical situation since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Yet with so much at stake, the country is heading toward a presidential election between a candidate who has been indicted for multiple serious crimes and an incumbent who is laboring under a stain of corruption surrounding his son’s foreign business dealings. To be sure, scandal often comes with the territory in American politics. President Richard Nixon left office to avoid being impeached and removed from office over Watergate, and Bill Clinton and Donald Trump were both impeached (but not convicted by the Senate). Nonetheless, today’s political rancor seems new in its level of intensity – and it is only growing.

Making matters worse, vital national issues remain unaddressed, and America’s future economic strength and geopolitical influence are facing major new risks. The country has excessive public debt and the budget outlook shows huge deficits as far as the eye can see. Social Security and Medicare are both heading toward insolvency. And the United States urgently needs to strengthen its military and its alliances to counter the growing capabilities of current and potential adversaries.

Moreover, the US needs reforms to mitigate climate risks that are not only sensible but that can also withstand a shift in power between parties. Policymakers need to reassert control over the southern border and enact merit-based immigration reform. And they need to maintain a dynamic market economy by reducing dependence on “temporary” fiscal and monetary interventions. Without strong leadership and common-sense policymaking from the next president, the US will continue to drift into fiscal, economic, and possibly military crises with global ramifications.

On the anniversary of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, US President Joe Biden has been extolling the supposed benefits of his policies (even as he admits that the IRA was misnamed). Yet a majority of independent voters – who now account for a record 49% of the electorate – believe his policies have made them worse off.

They have good reasons for thinking so. With its excessive deficit-financed government spending in an economy already nearing full employment, Bidenomics was the biggest contributor to what has become the worst inflation since the early 1980s. While price growth has moderated somewhat, core inflation (excluding food and energy prices) remains well above the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Moreover, voters know that Biden wanted trillions more in spending than he got, and that he will push for more spending should he get a second term.