Protein Alternatives Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 73.9 billion with Growing CAGR of 16.2% by 2031

Protein Alternatives Market

The growth of the protein alternatives market is greatly influenced by the growth in R&D in food technology and the regular launch of the new product

The rise in the consumption of clean proteins as well as growing awareness of consumers and adoption of proteins from sustainably derived sources drive the growth of the protein alternatives market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Protein Alternatives Market size was valued at $16.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $73.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. Protein alternative product demand is projected to be fueled by an increase in the consumption of clean proteins as well as by growth in consumer awareness and adoption of proteins from sustainably derived sources. Consumer awareness of the value of clean protein in a daily diet for sustaining energy and managing weight is expected to have a beneficial effect on the protein alternatives market growth. The protein alternatives have several health advantages, including improving the nutritional makeup of the body and boosting the immune system, which is projected to foster the growth of the market for protein replacements in food applications and promote protein alternatives market demand.

Based on source, the plant protein segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global protein alternatives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumption of plant-based proteins helps improve digestion and metabolism. Global demand for plant-based protein is driven by rise in health consciousness and the significance of plant proteins for a stronger immune system. However, the mycoprotein segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for the global Protein alternatives industry are Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia, Aspire Food Group, Axiom Foods Inc, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Enterra Feed Corporation, Entomo Farms, Glanbia PLC, Now Foods, Pond Technologies Holdings Inc, Protix B.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company. Bluebiotech International GmbH, Calysta, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Cellena Inc., JR Unique Foods Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Plantible Foods, Inc., Roquette Frères, String Bio, MycoTechnology, Inc, Farbest Brands.

Based on application, the food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global protein alternatives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Protein alternatives products, such as insect, plant-based and others, are widely consumed in the food & beverages industry.

On the basis of distribution channel, the protein alternatives market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, chemist or drugstore, specialty store, and online store. The hypermarkets and supermarkets protein alternatives segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the hypermarkets and supermarkets usually span over a large area and display a wide range of brands in one particular store. In addition, they are especially located near dietary supplements areas for convenience and easy accessibility.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global protein alternatives market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Consumers in North America are worried about the additives used in food. In addition, the increased consumer focus on preventive healthcare and the rise in demand for nutrient-dense components propel the sales of alternative protein, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031.

