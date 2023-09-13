Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Size Projected to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR by 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc. Study
Shift toward green buildings and rise in environmental concerns are driving the demand for thermoplastic elastomers in the building and construction sectorWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Market Overview of Thermoplastic Elastomers Market offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, the Global Industrial Reports are designed to provide key industry performance trends, demand drivers, trade, leading companies and future trends. The Thermoplastic Elastomers market is expected to grow annually by 6.3 % (CAGR 2022 - 2031).
Thermoplastic elastomers possess properties of plastics and elastomers. They can be extruded and molded when required. They can also return to their original shape. Thermoplastic elastomers are manufactured through three methods: extrusion, injection compression, and blow molding. Thermoplastic elastomers offer a wide range of performance attributes such as heat and oil resistance, improved adhesion, tear resistance, surface appearance, and low permeability.
Key Findings of Market Study:
Rise in Focus on Energy Efficient Buildings to Drive Thermoplastic Elastomers Market
The demand for thermoplastic elastomers is rising in building and construction application. Thermoplastic elastomers are used in plumbing fixers, siding, flooring, insulation, panels, doors, windows, glazing, bathroom units, gratings, railings, and a wide variety of structural and decorative applications. Thermoplastic elastomers are efficient and cost-effective alternatives to competitive materials such as silicone, natural rubber, latex, and PVC compounds in the building & construction sector.
Increase in Demand for Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry to Propel Market
The automotive end-use industry segment dominated the global thermoplastic elastomers market with 54.9% share in 2021. Furthermore, the segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Automotive manufacturers rely on thermoplastic elastomers due to their beneficial properties such as weather resistance, oil and grease resistance, abrasion resistance, and vibration damping. Typical applications of thermoplastic elastomers in a car include control elements, air bags, anti-slip mats, window trims, cowl panels, spoilers, seals, and air duct components.
Prominent Market Players of Thermoplastic Elastomers Market:
The global thermoplastic elastomers market comprises several small and large-scale manufacturers and suppliers who control majority of the share. Most of the firms are adopting new technologies and strategies with comprehensive research and development, primarily to increase flexibility and streamline manufacturing operations. Diversification of product portfolios and mergers & acquisitions are key strategies adopted by market players.
Zylog Plastalloys, INOAC CORPORATION, Covestro AG, Huizhou LCY Elastomers Corp, LG Chem Ltd., Kolon Plastics Inc., BASF SE, and Covestro AG are the prominent entities operating in the market.
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Research Methodologies and Approaches
The report on the Thermoplastic Elastomers market is prepared by employing well-validated research methodologies and approaches. The study authors have applied industry-validated tools for collection of data, including interviews, observations, surveys, questionnaire, and secondary research. The adoption of robust approaches for quantitative research measures makes the study offer holistic perspectives and unique.
The Thermoplastic Elastomers market is segmented as below:
𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Block Copolymers
• TPS
• TPU
• TPE
• TPA
Blends
• TPO
• TPV
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
Automotive
• Wires & Cables
• Under-hood Bonnet
• Exteriors (Door Trims and Seals)
• Others
Building & Construction
• Seals & Gaskets
• Expansion Joints
• Others
Medical
• Tubing
• Catheters
• Grips
• Others
Consumer Goods
• Power Tools Handles
• Sporting Goods & Toys
• Others
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• What are some of the recent marketing warfare strategies that have impacted the development of the Thermoplastic Elastomers market?
• How are some of the large-sized players allocating funds to strategic business units to stay ahead of rivals and peers?
• What are some of the expansion strategies by new entrants and top players?
• How do new entrants intend to use business strategies for generating customer value?
• What are some of the consumer-oriented strategies by pioneers and innovators?
• How do established players intend to enter into new markets and grow their market shares during the forecast period of 2022 – 2031?
