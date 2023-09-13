Drone Service Market : Projected to Reach $128.18 Billion with Growing a CAGR of 40.7% Industry Analysis By 2030

Drone Service Market by Type, Duration of Service, Application, and Solution : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone service market generated $4.21 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $128.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growth in demand for time efficient delivery service, surge in demand for industry specific solutions, and growth in implementation of autonomous security and surveillance systems drive the growth of the global drone service market industry. However, cybersecurity issues related to drones and limitation with operational bandwidth of drones hamper the market growth. On the other hand, revamped government regulatory framework and technological advancement in drones are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Governments & local authorities opted the usage of drones for surveillance purposes to prevent people from gathering. Also, government bodies have entered into numerous agreements with different companies for the supply of drones, for further surveillance on a wider locations.

Furthermore, the nationwide lockdown enforced the suspension of manufacturing of drones, which impacted the market revenue.

Along with this, authorities are using drones for surveillance, messages and information broadcasting regarding lockdown measures.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global drone service market share based on type, duration of service, application, and solution.

Based on type, the drone platform services segment accounted for the highest market share, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share in 2020 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the drone maintenance repair and overhaul services segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 43.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on duration of services, the short duration services segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global drone service market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the long duration services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 42.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global drone service market analyzed in the research include Aerodyne Group, Cyberhawk, DroneDeploy, Edall Systems, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, PrecisionHawk, senseFly, Sharper Shape, Terra Drone Corporation, and Unmanned Experts Inc.

