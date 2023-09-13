PRESS RELEASE

Newsweek ranks Wolters Kluwer as the 2nd most trustworthy company in the world among business & professional services organizations

Wolters Kluwer expert solutions have become the cornerstone for millions of professionals navigating the complex landscapes of their industries

Alphen aan den Rijn – September 13, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer, one of the world’s leading providers of professional information and software solutions, is proud to announce its number 2 ranking in the Business & Professional Services Category on Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies list. Newsweek is a 90 year old global media organization that reaches 100 million people each month.

This well-followed and independently judged ranking of more than 1,000 companies globally is published by Newsweek in partnership with Statista. Wolters Kluwer had the joint highest ranking for Netherlands-based companies in the list.

“In an age of accelerating change and stringent regulations, the company's information solutions act as a beacon, guiding professionals to make well-informed decisions during critical moments. We are honored to be recognized in such a prestigious ranking,” said Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Board of Wolters Kluwer. “For us, however, this is not just an industry ranking; it's a testament to our enduring commitment to providing professionals worldwide with accurate, timely, and reliable expert solutions that deliver deep impact when it matters most. I’d like to thank all our customers and partners who place their trust in Wolters Kluwer every day.”

Newsweek's comprehensive survey was based on 269,000 ratings from 70,000 respondents across 21 countries and 23 industries. Wolters Kluwer's recognition is a testament to its commitment to providing best-in-class professional information and software solutions to professionals in the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial compliance, legal and ESG regulatory sectors in more than 180 countries, including the majority of Fortune 500 companies.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial Corporate Compliance, Legal & Regulatory, and Corporate Performance & ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

