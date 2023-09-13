Submit Release
Announcement on issuance in Macao of 5-billion renminbi sovereign bond

MACAU, September 13 - The Central Government will issue in Macao, on 20 September, a sovereign bond with a face value of 5 billion renminbi, according to a joint announcement by the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China and the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government.

Issuance of bonds in Macao illustrates the Central Government’s ongoing support to the development of a modern financial industry in Macao as a major initiative to promote the city’s appropriate economic diversification.

The latest issuance has great significance in terms of enhancing the attractiveness of Macao’s bond market, while promoting its development. It is also a crucial step towards expanding the pool of investors using Macao’s bond market and promoting the development of Macao as an offshore renminbi market.

The issuance of renminbi bonds will further strengthen financial cooperation between the mainland and Macao, and provide investors with a safe and stable investment option.

