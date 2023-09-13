【Unleash the potential of tourism industry】10th Global Tourism Economy Forum · Macao 2023 to be held in late September

MACAU, September 13 - 【GSEF】promotional video for the 10th gtef· macao 2023

The 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum · Macao 2023 (the “Forum” or “GTEF”) will be held at the Galaxy International Convention Center from 20 to 23 September. Upon its grand return in 2023 after over two years, the Forum invites elites and stakeholders of the tourism and related industries from worldwide in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

“Destination 2030: Unlocking the Power of Tourism for Business and Development”

Themed as “Destination 2030: Unlocking the Power of Tourism for Business and Development”, GTEF 2023 keeps abreast of new trends within the context of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Gathering high officials, ministers of culture and tourism, industry leaders, decision-makers and scholars from around the world, the event conveys the idea of “thinking beyond tourism” and navigates opportunities for recovery of the global tourism economy. Participants will explore new ways of constructing a resilient, high-quality and people-oriented environment for the tourism industry in the new normal through innovative and sustainable international cooperation.

The 2nd GTEF • Investment and Financing Conference unveils the Forum on 20 Sept

The 2nd GTEF • Investment and Financing Conference (the “Conference”) will lift curtains upon the 10th GTEF, which will be held for four consecutive days, the longest edition since its inception. The Conference, organized by GTEF in collaboration with Ivy Alliance Tourism Consulting Co. Ltd., revolves around the topic of “Innovative and advanced development – Embrace tourism investment and cooperation in the next decade”, with a focus on high-quality tourism development in China. It will examine key trends and emerging opportunities for tourism project development. By taking a close look at Macao, attendees will explore how Macao can create an enabling environment for greater investment and accelerate the development of modern finance.

Online and offline exchange to achieve advanced development

GTEF 2023 will be convened in a hybrid online-offline format and will be live broadcast throughout the event. Replays will be available for European and US time zones so that participants around the world will be able to replay the brilliant remarks by 80 ministerial officials, leaders in business and cultural tourism sectors, experts and scholars, through cross-sector platforms that transcend geographical and temporal boundaries. It will also expand coverage and enhance participation among target audiences.

Diverse program fosters innovative thinking

In addition to discussions and keynote speeches, the program this year will feature special interviews, case studies and casual fireside dialogues, with the aim to inject new ideas and momentum into the robust development of the global tourism economy. Macao’s integrated tourism and leisure enterprises are invited to join GTEF as the leading partners in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Close to 14 discussion sessions will be arranged at the four-day GTEF, covering both macroscopic and microscopic topics, from tourism trends to innovative measures implemented for high-quality and sustainable development in Macao, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Mainland China and the Asia-Pacific region. Participants will gain a comprehensive picture of new trends and be able to seize emerging opportunities.

Online business matching sessions for tourism enterprises to “go global”

Serving as an efficient platform for business development, business matching sessions at GTEF have for years engaged hundreds of tourism-related enterprises and brands from Macao and around the globe. The entities have leveraged the platform to expand their resources, foster industry exchange and facilitate fruitful corporate collaborations, in turn boosting the local economy. This year, GTEF will collaborate with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business under Tencent. Through providing online business matching sessions for two days in a row, GTEF will enable various enterprises to bring together business resources across the world more effectively and create business opportunities through the power of internet.

Partner Country: Italy

The Partner Country for GTEF 2023, Italy, is the birthplace of the Renaissance and one of the four biggest economies in Europe. Since 2020, GTEF has been included as part of the Sino-Italian cultural cooperation mechanism by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, followed by the launch of the China-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism in 2022. Grounded upon the above, the Forum will continue to contribute to the cultural cooperation and exchange between China and Italy in the future.

Featured City: Shanghai

The Featured City for the 10th GTEF, Shanghai, was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Design in 2010 and has since transformed creative design into a major driver for the industry development and sustainable social development. Within the framework of the Shanghai-Macao cooperation mechanism, the Forum seeks to promote exchange and collaboration in cultural tourism between both cities. A multi-functional platform will be built to embrace new possibilities of recreational, leisure and sports tourism development, as well as explore the potential of mutual cooperation between China and other countries as travel markets.

This April, the Global Tourism Economy Forum and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced their elevated partnership, for which UNWTO signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre, the coordinator of GTEF, to promote international cooperation and cultural exchange, and further strengthen GTEF’s international status.

Since the inaugural edition, GTEF has engaged close to 12,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions, and 152 delegations from various Mainland provinces and regions. Over 600 internationally-renowned guest speakers have shared their insightful perspectives at the Forum, including ministerial officials of different countries, industry leaders, experts and scholars.

For more information about GTEF, please visit www.gte-forum.comand follow its official social media channels for the latest news.