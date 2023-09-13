MPU will Hold “The 6th National Conference on Cognitive Translation Studies” and Call for Papers Now Open

MACAU, September 13 - On 3-5 November 2023, the Faculty of Languages and Translation, Macao Polytechnic University, will hold, as the organizer, “The 6th National Conference on Cognitive Translation Studies and 2023 Annual Conference of CACSEC Society of Cognitive Translation Studies”, in collaboration with the host, the China Association for Comparative Studies of English and Chinese-Society of Cognitive Translation Studies. This is the first time for this national conference to be held in Macao SAR. The conference, under the theme of “Cognitive Translation: Diversity of Translation Research in the Age of Digital Humanities”, intends to encourage interdisciplinary and diversified translation research in the digital age.

CACSEC Society of Cognitive Translation Studies is a national academic organization of researchers and tertiary education teachers dedicated to the research and application of Cognitive Translation Studies. It has held, in collaboration with Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, Renmin University of China, Tongji University and other well-known universities, five national conferences on Cognitive Translation Studies. At the 6th conference, to be held in MPU, well-known domestic and international scholars will deliver keynote speeches and there will be plenary sessions on specific themes, bringing together academics from universities across the country to share their research findings and academic insights. This will establish a platform of academic exchange to further promote and deepen the development of translation studies and research.

The Faculty of Languages and Translation of MPU has been cooperating with renowned universities and research institutes at home and overseas in research and teaching, and has organised a number of international and national symposiums in order to continuously promote its academic research and international influence. Preparations for the 6th National Conference on Cognitive Translation Studies are now in full swing. As the organizer, the Faculty has released a call for abstracts and papers, with the deadlines of 25 September 2023 for the receipt of abstracts and response forms, and 30 September 2023 for the submission of full-text papers competing for Best Paper Awards. The awards are to be presented to authors whose works represent innovative and rigorous research in Cognitive Translation Studies. Submissions of abstracts and papers, and participation in the conference are cordially welcome. For registration or further conference information, please visit the conference website: https://www.mpu.edu.mo/flt-cognitivetranslation/.