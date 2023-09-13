Flexible Packaging Market Size Worth USD 651.0 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 4.9% | Exclusive Report by TMR
Demand for smaller sized products for easy grab-and-go are the recent trends in the packaging industryWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Flexible Packaging Market, valued at US$ 423.2 billion in 2022, is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. According to the projection, it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031. By the year 2031, it is estimated that the industry will reach a total value of US$ 651.0 billion.
The global flexible packaging Industry is witnessing significant growth driven by various factors. The rapid expansion of the retail sector has led to a surge in applications for primary packaging, as flexible packaging not only enhances product aesthetics but also provides effective moisture and air barriers, thereby extending product shelf life.
Additionally, there is a growing demand for premium products, further boosting the Industry. Consumers are increasingly preferring lightweight, durable, and visually appealing packaging. This trend has prompted innovation within the packaging sector, with companies focusing on developing flexible packaging solutions that offer increased shelf life, minimal product scent and quality loss, and reduced contamination risks. These developments present lucrative opportunities for Industry players looking to meet evolving consumer demands and drive Industry expansion.
Global Flexible Packaging Industry: Key Developments
Sustainable Packaging Solutions: There was a growing emphasis on sustainability in the flexible packaging industry. Companies were increasingly focusing on developing eco-friendly materials, recyclable packaging, and reducing the environmental impact of packaging production.
Digital Printing: Digital printing technology was gaining traction in the flexible packaging sector. It allowed for greater flexibility in design and shorter production runs, catering to the demand for customization and personalization.
Barrier Packaging Innovations: Advancements in barrier packaging materials and technologies were being pursued to enhance product protection and extend shelf life, especially in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.
Smart Packaging: The integration of smart and interactive features into flexible packaging, such as QR codes and NFC tags for product information and tracking, was a notable trend.
Reduced Packaging Waste: Efforts were being made to reduce packaging waste, including the use of thinner films and improved packaging designs to minimize material usage.
Industry Size and Growth:
• The global flexible packaging Industry had been experiencing steady growth due to its versatility and widespread use in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and more.
• In 2022, the global flexible packaging Industry was estimated to be worth approximately US$ 423.2 Bn.
Key Factors Driving the Industry:
• Consumer Convenience: Flexible packaging is preferred for its convenience features such as resealability, ease of use, and portability.
• Sustainability: Growing environmental concerns led to an increased focus on sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions within the flexible packaging Industry.
• Cost-Efficiency: Flexible packaging materials are often cost-effective compared to rigid packaging options, which appealed to manufacturers looking to reduce packaging costs.
• Innovative Materials: Advances in materials and manufacturing technologies allowed for the development of innovative and high-performance flexible packaging solutions.
• E-commerce Growth: The rise of e-commerce drove demand for flexible packaging solutions tailored for shipping and protecting products during transit.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Amcor plc
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Berry Global Group, Inc.
• Mondi Group
• Sonoco Products Company
• Huhtamäki Oyj
• Constantia Flexibles GmbH
• Winpak Ltd.
• ProAmpac LLC
• Coveris Holdings S.A.
• Schur Flexibles Group
Segmentation of the Report:
• Product
o Pouches
o Bags & Sacks
o Tubes
o Liners
o Sachets & Stick Packs
o Labels
o Tapes
o Films & Wraps
• Material
o Plastic
o Paper
o Metal
o Inorganic Oxides
o Adhesives & Coatings
o Others (fabrics, non-wood pulp, etc.)
• End-use
o Food
o Beverages
o Personal Care & Cosmetics
o Pharmaceuticals
o Electrical & Electronics
o Home Care
o Building & Construction
o Automotive
o Chemical & Lubricants
o Other Industrial
