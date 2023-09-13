Moldova: Sun Dă-i Fest 2023 Festival in Chisinau brings together eco technologies, green energy, and good music 

Sun Dă-i Fest 2023, a festival of sustainability in the Republic of Moldova, took place on 10 September in the Public Garden ‘Stefan cel Mare și Sfânt’ in Chișinău.

Now in its seventh year, Sun Dă-i Fest 2023 was organised in the context of the EU Green Diplomacy Weeks, with financial support from the European Union, by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and in partnership with the Ministry of Energy of Moldova.

This year’s edition brought together entrepreneurs, private and state-owned companies, public associations and sustainability enthusiasts. The Sun Dă-i Fest featured a sustainable energy alley and an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in solar, wind, hydropower and other “green” energy sources. Manufacturers of clean energy technologies demonstrated how photovoltaic panels, solar collectors, biomass boilers, geothermal pumps, etc., work.

The festival included award ceremonies for the winners of the EU-UNDP ‘Energy saving in images’ competition and the contest of media articles on debunking myths in the energy sector.

Sun Dă-i Fest culminated with a live music concert by Dara, Felicia Dunaf, Hotel Cosmos, Satoshi, and a band from Romania Om la Lună.

