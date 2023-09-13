EU: opening of the Agdam-Askeran route should facilitate reopening of the Lachin corridor

The European Council today released a statement saying the EU expected that the passage of a Russian humanitarian delivery via the Ağdam-Askeran route on 12 September “will create a momentum for the resumption of regular humanitarian deliveries to the local population”.

The EU says it “noted“ the passage of a Russian humanitarian delivery and “understands all the sensitivities associated with this development”.

At the same time, the EU says the situation on the ground is deteriorating quickly and it is vital to ensure essential products are supplied to Karabakh Armenians.

“The opening of the Agdam-Askeran route today is an important step that should facilitate the reopening also of the Lachin corridor,” says the statement. “This difficult situation on the ground has lasted for too long; it is now important to find sustainable and mutually acceptable solutions to ensure humanitarian access, also ahead of the autumn and winter seasons.”

The EU also expects that new developments will be followed by “more concrete steps in the coming days and weeks”.

