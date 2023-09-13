Submit Release
EBRD expands cooperation with ProCredit Bank Ukraine to support lending for enterprises 

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on 12 September that it was expanding its cooperation with ProCredit Bank Ukraine by issuing new risk-sharing instruments with the bank. This support aims to ensure continued access to finance for enterprises in Ukraine.

The EBRD is providing an unfunded risk-sharing instrument to ProCredit Bank in the amount of €7.5 million. This guarantee will back up to 50 per cent of the credit risk of €30 million in newly originated financing to private businesses in Ukraine from ProCredit Bank.  

It follows similar facilities signed with ProCredit Bank in May and November 2022, and brings the total volume of the EBRD’s enabled financing in Ukraine to €738 million (under similar guarantees) since the start of the war.

