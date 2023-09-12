Arrest Made in a Transportation of Child Pornography Offense in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Transportation of Child Pornography offense that occurred in the District.

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the suspect transported child pornography using the internet.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 33-year-old John Albertson, of New Richmond, OH, was arrested and charged with Transportation of Child Pornography.

