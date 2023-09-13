Investcorp-Tages Partnering with Engadine to Broaden its Single Strategy Offerings with the Engadine Long/Short Equity Strategy

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investcorp-Tages, a global alternative investment manager, is excited to announce that it is partnering with the Engadine long/short equity team, led by Engadine Partners founder Marcello Sallusti and CEO Lorenzo Colucci. Investcorp-Tages has become the investment manager of the Engadine Equity Fund effective September 8, and Mr. Sallusti will continue to be the portfolio manager of the fund alongside his existing investment team. Prior to founding Engadine Partners in 2016, Mr. Sallusti was the Deputy CIO of Egerton, a leading European equity manager.



This strategic move underscores Investcorp-Tages’ commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions to investors. Investcorp-Tages is active across the hedge fund spectrum, including external hedge fund investments and hedge fund seeding.

Since 2018, Investcorp-Tages has managed a defensive tail hedging strategy primarily for institutional clients and therefore has the infrastructure and expertise to support internally managed teams. By bringing on board the Engadine team, and potentially other similar teams in the future, the firm is now further building out its internally managed strategies.

Salvatore Cordaro, co-CEO of Investcorp-Tages said: “We have long had great admiration for Marcello and his team and have worked with them on a number of occasions over the years. As investors, we have analysed the team’s ability to generate alpha from stock-picking and portfolio management, and have seen Marcello’s funds distinguish themselves among the peer group – so when the opportunity arose, we were very quick to join forces to support the team. Our infrastructure and fundraising capabilities will help Engadine achieve their long-term goals and continued success.”

The partnership enables Engadine to build a successful business within Investcorp-Tages that is commensurate with the very successful investment results that Mr. Sallusti and his team have generated. Since its formation in 2016, Engadine has managed capital across hedge fund vehicles and managed accounts and previously managed a UCITS fund as well.

Mr. Sallusti is a highly experienced investor and portfolio manager with more than 30 years of financial services experience. Prior to Engadine Partners and his Deputy CIO role at Egerton Capital, Mr. Sallusti ran Schroders’ Italian & European Small Cap Research Team.

Mr. Colucci has close to 40 years of experience in equity sales and asset management. Prior to his role as CEO and Head of Business Development at Engadine Partners, Lorenzo started his career at Merrill Lynch and later worked for NatWest, Julius Baer and Mediobanca Spa.

Marcello and Lorenzo bring with them an accomplished team of investment and operational professionals who are poised to drive forward the fund, leveraging their market leading insights and tactical approach to investment. The portfolio's foundation is built upon a bottom-up strategy, with a focus on both long and short positions within the $2 to $50 billion market capitalization range. The short book has historically added alpha, and recently enabled the firm to generate positive results during the bear market cycle of 2022 to early 2023.

James Medeiros, President of Investcorp-Tages, said: "We are delighted to welcome Marcello, Lorenzo, and their team to Investcorp-Tages. Their extensive experience and historic track record align perfectly with our commitment to delivering outstanding investment results. We’re confident that their investment strategy will be appealing to a broad range of investors who may seek exposure through hedge funds, managed accounts or UCITS."

Marcello Sallusti, Fund Manager at Investcorp-Tages commented: "We are excited to join Investcorp-Tages and bring our proven investment strategy to complement the business’s existing strengths. Our approach is characterised by a nimble and disciplined investment process, enabling us to seize compelling entry points driven by valuation and fundamental considerations. We are poised to explore unconventional positions when backed by conviction."

About Investcorp-Tages

Investcorp-Tages specialises in actively managed, alternative investment strategies spanning external manager allocations, strategic partnerships such as seeding and UCITS, and internally managed strategies. The firm’s goal is to provide compelling, non-correlated returns to clients through exposure to leading investment talent globally. Investcorp-Tages’ experience in alternative investments spans more than 25 years, from the inception of Investcorp’s hedge fund investment platform in 1996 and the establishment of Tages in 2011. With offices in London, New York and Milan, Investcorp-Tages manages alternative assets for institutional investors worldwide, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, family offices, insurance companies and other financial institutions.

For further information, please visit: www.InvestcorpTages.com

