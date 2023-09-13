Deriv Group to launch Deriv Prime at IFX EXPO Cyprus 2023

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deriv Group has announced that it will launch its institutional arm, Deriv Prime, at the upcoming IFX Expo in Limassol, Cyprus, from the 19th to the 21st of September 2023.



The venture aims to reshape the landscape of liquidity access and trading dynamics by offering comprehensive liquidity solutions to meet the needs of brokerage firms, corporations, startups, and other financial entities, regardless of their business scale.

Deriv Prime marks an advancement in institutional liquidity solutions, presenting a compelling proposition for institutions seeking to navigate the complex trading world. With its cutting-edge technology, extensive network, and institutional-centric approach, Deriv Prime addresses liquidity needs and ushers in a new era of trading possibilities. This disruption could spark a broader trend of reimagining liquidity solutions, ultimately fostering a more dynamic and competitive environment.

Deriv Prime’s ecosystem is underpinned by cutting-edge technology, delivering seamless operations with minimal latency or disruptions. This infrastructure boasts several key features: effortless integration with existing systems, ultra-low latency facilitated by intelligent order routing, reliable access to deep liquidity pools for competitive price feeds, and dedicated support.

“Deriv Prime doesn't just provide liquidity. It's a strategic response to the challenges faced by institutions in today's ever-changing financial landscape,” said Alexandros A. Patsalides, Head of Deriv Prime.

“Deriv Prime accommodates top-of-book liquidity and unparalleled market depth. This adaptability ensures that a broad spectrum of traders can find suitable options within the Deriv Prime ecosystem,” continues Patsalides.

Deriv Prime integration is highlighted for its simplicity, facilitated by FIX protocol that seamlessly links a user's bridge provider or MT5 gateway. With an average execution speed under 50ms, orders are intelligently routed, ensuring enhanced liquidity and efficiency.

As brokers expand to new markets, portfolio diversification is no longer an option to cater to the needs of different traders. Deriv Prime rises to meet this demand, offering diverse assets that include Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities, Stocks and Indices, and ETFs that can be customised to suit the distinct trading needs of brokers and their clients.

About Deriv

Starting its journey in 1999, Deriv’s mission has been to make online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Deriv’s product offering includes intuitive trading platforms, over 200 tradable assets (in markets such as forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies), unique trade types, and more. With more than 1,200 employees in 20 global offices spread across 16 countries, Deriv strives to provide the best work environment, which includes positive work culture, timely addressing of employee concerns, celebrating achievements, and conducting initiatives to boost their morale.

PRESS CONTACT

Aleksandra Zuzic

aleksandra@deriv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/271135a6-6104-4c25-9256-3f926a0d043b