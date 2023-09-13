Theta Capital announces 7th Legends4Legends charity conference for professional allocators on investment opportunities in blockchain technology

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital is delighted to announced that the 7th annual Legends4Legends charity conference, the leading annual alternatives investor conference in Europe with an in-depth focus on blockchain technology and digital assets, will be held this year on October 12th in Amsterdam. This year’s conference theme is: “Crypto’s Broadband Moment: How Onchain is becoming the New Online”.



Legends4Legends has grown to become the preeminent blockchain event specifically designed for traditional professional investors and institutional allocators who want to learn more about the transformative potential of blockchain technologies. It is a charitable event, raising money for Alternatives4Children, (https://alternatives4children.com/),a leading alternative investments industry charity.

Theta Capital is bringing together an exceptional line-up of crypto-native venture capital professionals, startup founders, and global thought leaders from the Web3 space, all eager to share their insights, opportunities, and challenges as we navigate this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The event will feature over 20 top names, including Haseeb Qureshi (Dragonfly), Vance Spencer (Framework Ventures), Lasse Clausen (1KX), Tarun Chitra (Gauntlet), Sriram Krishnan (a16z), Ben Forman (ParaFi), Alex Pack (Hack VC) and Matt Walsh (Castle Island Ventures). Never before have so many of the thought leaders in the space convened for a one-day event.

Theta Capital is the leading global investor in blockchain VC funds, having deployed $600mln in the strategy since 2018. Their unique network enables Theta to organize such a special event. Theta Capital is the main sponsor of the event and curates the agenda.

Legends4Legends invites professional allocators such as wealth managers, family offices, pension funds and endowments to discuss and learn about the main developments in blockchain technology and the opportunities it presents to institutional investors.

“We strive to demystify complex investment topics and present the most compelling and successful investors, while also raising money for charity. So join us in learning more about crypto’s broadband moment,” said Marc de Kloe, partner at Theta Capital and co-founder of Alternatives4Children.

The 7th annual Legends4Legends charity conference will take place in the EYE Film Museum in Amsterdam. The event will conclude with a networking reception. Registration is possible via the www.legends4legends.org website. The event is open to professional or accredited investors only.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

About Alternatives4Children

Alternatives4Children (A4C) is an independent charitable foundation established in 2021 in the Netherlands with the aim to involve professionals from the (Alternative) Financial industry and the conviction that, together, we can make a difference for children in need. Since 2020 we also have a UK registered Chapter and are open to expand in other countries.

