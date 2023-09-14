Laser Diode Market projected to reach US$ 13.335 billion by 2028 at a significant CAGR of over 10%
The global laser diode market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.58% to reach US$13.335 billion in 2028 from US$7.026 billion in 2021.
The global laser diode market is expected to grow at a compound yearly growth rate of 10.58% over the forecast period, from a market size of US$7.026 billion in 2021 to US$13.335 billion in 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global laser diode market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.58% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$13.335 billion by 2028.
The prime factor driving the demand for the Laser Diode Market is the rising demand due to their diverse applications in consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and industrial manufacturing. Market expansion is attributed to the increasing need for high-speed data transmission, the growing usage of medical equipment, and the rising adoption in the automotive manufacturing sector. Furthermore, compact and energy-efficient lighting solutions like laser-based displays have contributed to market growth.
A Laser diode are semiconductor device that generates coherent and directed light through stimulated emission. Effective thermal mechanical bonds are vital for ensuring the reliability of laser diodes, as they facilitate efficient heat dissipation from the device, thereby enabling sustained high performance over the long term.
The global laser diode market is witnessing substantial growth, with companies such as BluGlass improving the reliability and performance of laser diodes by focusing on four key components: epitaxy, metals, facets, and bonds. They plan to introduce their initial commercial devices soon. This market's expansion is being propelled by the demand for laser diodes in telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial applications, driven by their compact size, low power consumption, and increasing adoption. Manufacturers are actively engaged in developing innovative laser diode products, supported by technological advancements and investments. For example, in July 2022, MKS Instruments, Inc. unveiled the spectra-physics talon 532-70 laser, capable of delivering 70W of green power at 700 kHz repetition rates. Laser diodes play a crucial role in LIDAR and radar systems, aligning with the trend toward autonomous self-driving vehicles. Moreover, the automotive industry's growth is expected to further drive the laser diode sector, as the demand for autonomous cars and electric vehicles continues to rise. According to the International Energy Agency, the number of electric vehicles on the road tripled to over 16.5 million in 2021, leading to increased laser diode usage for sensors, 3D mapping, and GPS systems in the automotive sector.
Based on doping material, the Laser Diode Market is segmented into InGaN, AlGalnP, GaAs, GaAIAs, and GaInAsSbSoftware. The market is anticipated to witness growth driven by the demand for gallium arsenide (GaAs) due to its exceptional thermal stability, wide temperature range, and high efficiency. GaAs are increasingly applied in various sectors, including medical, automotive, aerospace, and defense, due to resistance to moisture, radiation, and ultraviolet light. These properties contribute to the market's revenue growth.
Based on end users the Laser Diode Market is categorized into automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, consumer goods, and industrial. The increasing adoption of lasers in the medical and healthcare sectors is expected to fuel market growth. Laser diodes have become integral to medical devices, playing crucial roles in applications like surgery, dermatology, and ophthalmology. Their precision and non-invasive characteristics make them indispensable in these fields.
Based on technology, the laser diode market is divided into VCSEL Diode, VECSEL Diode, Quantum Well Laser Diode, Quantum Cascade Laser Diode, and others. The quantum well laser diode is projected to experience a substantial upswing in demand during the forecast period due to its advantages, including a narrow wavelength and improved bandgap. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of this technology is driven by its low threshold density, temperature versatility, and high modulation capabilities, which are anticipated to fuel market growth in the coming years.
Based on wavelength, the laser diode market is separated into infrared Laser Diodes, Ultraviolet Laser Diodes, Red Laser Diodes, Blue Laser Diodes, and, Green Laser Diodes. The infrared laser diode segment held the largest market share. Near-infrared laser diodes are commonly employed for phase-shift range-finding techniques or long-distance Time-of-flight applications.
Based on Geography, the laser diode market in North America is poised to maintain a substantial market share, driven by the growing need for laser-based systems and components in the defense and aerospace sectors. Additionally, the increasing integration of laser diodes into medical devices and consumer electronics contributes to this trend. Notably, the US Department of Defense has made significant investments in laser-based weaponry and systems in recent years.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global laser diode market, that have been covered are Coherent Inc., Cutting Edge Optronics Inc. (Northrop Grumman Corp.), IPG Photonics Corporation, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Inc., TRUMPF Inc., Sharp Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor USA LLC, Frankfurt Laser Company, OSI Laser Diode Inc.
This analytics report segments the Laser Diode Market on the following basis:
• By Doping Material
o InGaN
o AlGalnP
o GaAs
o GaAIAs
o GaInAsSbSoftware
• By End-Users
o Automotive
o Aerospace and Defense
o Healthcare
o Consumer Goods
o Industrial
• By Technology
o VCSEL Diode
o VECSEL Diode
o Quantum Well Laser Diode
o Quantum Cascade Laser Diode
o Others
• By Wavelength
o Infrared Laser Diode
o Ultraviolet Laser Diode
o Red Laser Diode
o Blue Laser Diode
o Green Laser Diode
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Coherent Inc
• Cutting Edge Optronics Inc. (Northrop Grumman Corp.)
• IPG Photonics Corporation
• OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Inc.
• TRUMPF Inc.
• Sharp Corporation
• Sumitomo Corporation
• ROHM Semiconductor USA LLC
• Frankfurt Laser Company
• OSI Laser Diode Inc.
