Senate Bill 896 Printer's Number 1078
PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - contract requirements and who has the integrity and reliability
which will assure good faith performance.
Section 3. Prohibited practices.
Contract specifications issued by public bodies soliciting
bids on public works projects may not include any of the
following:
(1) A requirement that a successful bidder or any of its
subcontractors utilize workers:
(i) represented by a designated labor organization;
or
(ii) referred by a designated labor organization.
(2) A requirement that a successful bidder's existing
workforce or any of its subcontractors' workforces affiliate
with or pay dues to a labor organization.
(3) A requirement that a successful bidder or any of its
subcontractors recognize a labor organization as the
exclusive representative of any of its employees on the
public works project.
(4) A requirement that a successful bidder or any of its
subcontractors participate in an apprenticeship program.
Section 4. Discrimination prohibited.
A public body may not consider or use as a criterion in its
selection process:
(1) the union or nonunion status of a successful
bidder's workforce; or
(2) a successful bidder's participation, or lack of
participation, in an apprenticeship program.
Section 5. Enforcement.
(a) General rule.--A party who is aggrieved by an act
committed by a public body in violation of section 3 or 4 may
20230SB0896PN1078 - 2 -
