Senate Bill 896 Printer's Number 1078

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - contract requirements and who has the integrity and reliability

which will assure good faith performance.

Section 3. Prohibited practices.

Contract specifications issued by public bodies soliciting

bids on public works projects may not include any of the

following:

(1) A requirement that a successful bidder or any of its

subcontractors utilize workers:

(i) represented by a designated labor organization;

or

(ii) referred by a designated labor organization.

(2) A requirement that a successful bidder's existing

workforce or any of its subcontractors' workforces affiliate

with or pay dues to a labor organization.

(3) A requirement that a successful bidder or any of its

subcontractors recognize a labor organization as the

exclusive representative of any of its employees on the

public works project.

(4) A requirement that a successful bidder or any of its

subcontractors participate in an apprenticeship program.

Section 4. Discrimination prohibited.

A public body may not consider or use as a criterion in its

selection process:

(1) the union or nonunion status of a successful

bidder's workforce; or

(2) a successful bidder's participation, or lack of

participation, in an apprenticeship program.

Section 5. Enforcement.

(a) General rule.--A party who is aggrieved by an act

committed by a public body in violation of section 3 or 4 may

