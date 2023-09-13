State budget revenue tops 70 per cent of year's estimate in eight months

VIETNAM, September 13 -

HÀ NỘI – The total State budget revenue in the first eight months of this year topped VNĐ962 trillion (nearly $40 billion), equivalent to 70.1 per cent of the estimate for the whole of this year and 93.9 per cent compared to the figure in the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation reported.

Out of the 20 types of receipts and taxes, 14 achieved a relatively high level of collection (over 68 per cent), while others had lower revenue, including environmental protection tax which was equivalent to 67.7 per cent of the same period last year, land use fee 42.3 per cent, and land and water surface lease fee 61.1 per cent.

According to the agency, 27 out of the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities recorded a high level of budget revenue (above 68 per cent).

General Director of the General Department of Taxation Mai Xuân Thanh said the agency would continue to focus on harmonious, effective, and timely solutions in the remainder of the year in order to remove difficulties, thus promoting growth and socio-economic development.

It would also implement various policies such as tax exemption, reduction and extension, expediting value-added tax refunds for businesses in line with legal regulations, and effectively carry out policy communication work, he added. VNS