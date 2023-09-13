Further Govt’ support needed for foreign investors, businesses in green growth development

VIETNAM, September 13 -

HÀ NỘI Difficulties in securing investment capital, advanced technologies and inadequate skilled labour resources are some of the challenges faced by Việt Nam in the implementation of the National Strategy for Green Growth for the 2021-23 period, with a vision to 2025, said Nguyễn Văn Đệ, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghệ An Province during a seminar on Việt Nam-Japan green growth cooperation in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

In addition, he said Vietnamese farmers also have to adapt to new requirements set by international markets with stiff competition while dealing with the adverse effects of increasingly frequent natural disasters.

Đệ said foreign investors, especially Japanese investors and businesses, could play an important role in addressing the above-mentioned issues.

Foreign firms, however, have long voiced their concerns over a lack of support for green growth projects in the Southeast Asian country.

While praising the Vietnamese government's initiative to improve resource management efficiency and to develop a circular economy, Kinoshita Tadahiro, Director-general of Sojitz Việt Nam, President of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam said power supply remains a key concern among foreign companies.

He said some Japanese firms have reported power shortages in recent months in the northern regions of Việt Nam. A solution, which has been put into practice by some firms, was to install solar power on the rooftops of their factories, which according to the firms, could help cut down carbon emissions at the same time.

However, many said large-scale investments in solar panels remain challenging as they have yet to be allowed a license or connection to the national grid and, therefore, are unable to sell their excess power.

Ellen Van, an investment director from Mekong Capital, advised the government to provide additional support to foreign investors and businesses as they are well-positioned to help create positive impacts on the environment, the economy and Vietnamese society.

Vương Thị Minh Hiếu, deputy head of the Department of Industrial Zones under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), said the Vietnamese government's top priorities in the coming years include pushing for greater administrative reforms to support businesses, Vietnamese and foreign; building green agriculture infrastructure, applying advanced technologies and improving human resources. VNS