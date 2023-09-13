Submit Release
County Route 6, (Back Draft Road), Pocahontas County, will be closed Friday, September 15, 2023, through Wednesday, September 20, 2023

County Route 6, (Back Draft Road), Pocahontas County, will be closed from milepost 4.37 to the intersection of WV 28, at milepost 2.28, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting Friday, September 15, 2023, through Wednesday, September 20, 2023, not including the weekend, for paving. Special accommodation will be made for emergency vehicles only. All other motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes and to expect delays.​​

