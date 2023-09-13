Bristol Bridge replacements, eastbound and westbound, US 50. (Harrison County)
Farmdale Sidewalk extension pedestrian and bicycle facility. (Cabell County)
Caperton Rail Trail repaving, Star City. (Monongalia County)
Gimlet Hollow Overpass Bridge replacement, Interstate 64. (Cabell and Wayne counties)
Grasslick Creek Arch Bridge replacement. (Jackson County)
Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.
When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.
WVDOH accepts bids to permanently fix Hinton sinkhole, 29 other projects
