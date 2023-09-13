Lane Closures on Interstate 70, Eastbound and Westbound, to Begin Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Page Content

There will be lane closures on Interstate 70, eastbound and westbound, from milepost 2.0 to milepost 3.5, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, for a bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



