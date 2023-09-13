The intersection of 14th Street and Market Street, in Wheeling, will be closed beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, through Friday, October 6, 2023, to allow contractors to replace a storm pipe. Motorists are advised to slow down, expect delays and follow detour signs. Alternate Routes: 16th Street, Chapline Street, 12th Street and Main Street. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.
You just read:
Intersection Closed at 14th Street and Market Street, Wheeling, to Begin Monday, September 18, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.