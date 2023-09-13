Intersection Closed at 14th Street and Market Street, Wheeling, to Begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content





The intersection of 14th Street and Market Street, in Wheeling, will be closed beginning Monday, September 18, 2023, through Friday, October 6, 2023, to allow contractors to replace a storm pipe. Motorists are advised to slow down, expect delays and follow detour signs.



Alternate Routes: 16th Street, Chapline Street, 12th Street and Main Street.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​