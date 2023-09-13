Submit Release
Paving Operations on Grassy Lick Road, in Hampshire County, to Begin Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Paving operations will begin on Grassy Lick Road, County Route 10, between Horn Camp Road and Bethel Road, in Hampshire County, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Work is expected to last approximately six days. Flaggers and a pilot truck will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

