Jackson County Route 16, Big Run Road, will be Closed on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Jackson County Route 16, Big Run Road, will be closed at milepost 0.6, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, for a pipe replacement.



The roadway will be open in the morning and evening for school traffic. Motorists are asked to

plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​