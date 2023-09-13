Jackson County Route 16, Big Run Road, will be closed at milepost 0.6, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, for a pipe replacement. The roadway will be open in the morning and evening for school traffic. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
You just read:
Jackson County Route 16, Big Run Road, will be Closed on Wednesday, September 13, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.