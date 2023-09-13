Road Closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, to Begin Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, for crews to perform a bridge deck pour on the new Tygart River Bridge. Daytime operations only.

The project is part of a larger WVDOH project to renovate a dozen bridges along a 40-mile stretch of I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68 near Morgantown.



Local traffic only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​