Franklin DMV Regional Office Will Not Give Outside Skills Tests on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, and Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Due to the extra traffic in Franklin for the Treasure Mountain Festival, the Franklin Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills testing on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, and Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.  The Franklin DMV will resume outside driver skills testing on Monday, Sept. 18.  All other DMV transactions will be available at the Franklin office that Thursday and Friday.
 
Other nearby offices that have skills testing available include the Elkins, Moorefield, and Keyser Regional Offices.
 
For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.​​

