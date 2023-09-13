Helicopters Market Observe Strong Development of $39.87 Billion by 2031- Airbus, Bell Textron, The Boeing Company

Helicopters Industry

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global helicopters industry size generated $20.36 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $39.87 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increase in adoption of advanced helicopters & rotorcrafts by law enforcement and military sectors, surge in demand for aerial imagining, increase in oil & gas exploration activities, and demand for customized and luxurious commercial helicopters drive the growth of the global helicopters market. However, surge in implementation of drones, high cost of operations, and limitation on the range of transportation restrain the helicopters market growth. On the other hand, rise for helicopters for tourism purposes, increase in penetration of helicopters for emergency services, and surge in demand for upgrade of helicopter fleets create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the civil and commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global helicopters market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to wide usage of helicopters for transportation for hire of passengers, cargo, and mail. However, the military segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in tensions among several nations worldwide and usage of helicopters for conducting aerial attacks on ground targets and transporting troops and supplies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Based on number of engine, the twin engine segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-third of the global helicopters market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to safety and high-speed provided by twin engine helicopters and their ability to travel long distances and quiet operations. The research also analyzes the single engine segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 2021

Based on application, the homeland security segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global helicopters market share. This is due to features such as endurance, high lifting capacity, and maneuverability that enable helicopters to be deployed in the most rigorously hot and high operations. However, the oil and gas segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to usage of helicopters in construction and maintenance activities such as transport of employees, cargo, and parts for offshore oil and gas platforms.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐲 2031

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global helicopters market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to increase in production activities of helicopters in the U.S. and upgrade activities of the existing fleets. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations such as India, China, Japan, and others.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Airbus

Bell Textron Inc.

Helicopteres Guimbal

Kaman Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Leonardo SpA

MD Helicopters Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Robinson Helicopter Company

The Boeing Company