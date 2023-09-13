Formic Acid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Formic Acid Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The formic acid market is expected to reach $2.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Formic Acid Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive insights into the formic acid market, projecting a $2.08 billion size by 2027 with a 5.2% CAGR.

Formic Acid market expands due to increased animal feed demand. Asia-Pacific leads in market share with major players: BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc., Yara International ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited.

Formic Acid Market Segments

• By Purity: Less Than 80% To 89.5%, 89.6% To 90.5%, 91.6% To 99%, More Than 99%

• By Application: Animal Feed, Silage, Leather Tanning, Textile Dyeing

• By End-Use Industry: Agriculture, Leather, Textiles And Apparel, Healthcare, Rubber, Chemical, Paper, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global formic acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Formic acid, also known as methanoic acid, refers to a colorless and highly soluble liquid in water with a pungent odor that is considered a strong acid. It is the simplest carboxylic acid used to process textiles and leather.

