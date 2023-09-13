Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,416 in the last 365 days.

Wyuna Wildlife Retreat: Spearheading Ecosystem Conservation in Australia’s Koala Corridor

Koala in the wild

Koala in the wild

House next to volcano mount

House next to volcano mount

One of our beautiful creeks

One of our beautiful creeks

Kabel, Founder of Wyuna Wildlife Retreat, announces significant strides in ecosystem conservation through the creation of a 388-acre sanctuary in Killabakh, NSW

At Wyuna Wildlife Retreat, conservation isn't an afterthought; it's our core mission. We're creating a sanctuary where both people and wildlife can flourish”
— Kabel Vafiopulous

KILLABAKH, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyuna Wildlife Retreat: Spearheading Ecosystem Conservation in Australia’s Koala Corridor

Killabakh, New South Wales 13th September 2023
Kabel, Founder and Director of Wyuna Wildlife Retreat, announces significant strides in ecosystem conservation through the establishment of a 388-acre sanctuary in the heart of Killabakh, New South Wales.

Wyuna's Conservation Mission
Located less than 2 km from the southern border of the Killabakh Nature Reserve, Wyuna Wildlife Retreat is at the forefront of preserving Australia's unique and endangered ecosystem. The sanctuary is particularly focused on creating a safe haven for koalas and other native species.

Ecosystem Protection
Nestled within a stone's throw of Killabakh Nature Reserve, Wyuna Wildlife Retreat stands as a beacon for preserving Australia's unique flora and fauna, particularly the endangered koala population.
Beyond conservation, Wyuna aims to provide a "uniquely immersive, healing & refreshing escape" with minimal environmental impact. Guests can choose from limited accommodation options including Tiny Homes, Glamping, and Camping sites set amidst lush rainforest backdrops. These accomodation types were chosen for their minimal footprint on the ecosystem.

Community Involvement through Co-Ownership
In a pioneering partnership with Bricklet, Wyuna allows the community to invest in ecosystem conservation. Co-owners not only contribute to essential conservation activities but also receive unique perks and benefits.

Quotes

"At Wyuna Wildlife Retreat, conservation isn't an afterthought; it's our core mission. We're creating a sanctuary where both people and wildlife can flourish," says Kabel, Founder and Director.

"Our collaboration with Bricklet isn't just a business strategy; it's a new way to involve the community in direct conservation efforts. Together, we're building a better future for our planet," adds Kabel.

For More Information on Wyuna Wildlife Retreat on the Bricklet Marketplace

Kabel Vafiopulous
Wyuna Wildlife Retreat
+61 412 348 395
kabel@wyunawildliferetreat.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Wyuna Wildlife Retreat: Spearheading Ecosystem Conservation in Australia’s Koala Corridor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, Science, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more