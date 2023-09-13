Julie Novak Named MDE Literacy Director (9/12/23)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) announces Julie Novak as its first Literacy Director. As Literacy Director, Novak will oversee the agency’s Literacy Unit and all literacy-related projects within the agency and the Regional Literacy Networks including implementation of the Reading to Ensure Academic Development (READ) Act. Literacy is a focus of MDE and through the implementation of the READ Act, teachers will be supported with the tools they need to systematically and effectively develop foundational reading skills in the early years of a student’s education. Beginning in kindergarten and continuing through third grade, school districts and charter schools will adopt and implement a literacy screener to measure students’ foundational reading skills and to uncover possible learning disabilities, like dyslexia, early that may require different or additional instructional support. Additionally, districts and charter schools will provide professional development focusing on the five pillars of literacy and the components of structured literacy. “I am excited to have Julie on board and know she will hit the ground running as she has great familiarity with not only the literacy needs of our state but the experience, knowledge and vision to be impactful from day one,” said Bobbie Burnham, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Teaching and Learning. Novak comes to MDE after serving as a School Advocate at the Central Lakes Regional Center of Excellence in Sartell, where she worked with districts and schools to implement evidence-based practices to accelerate student learning. She also served as co-lead with the Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success (COMPASS) Literacy team to support districts in their Structured Literacy implementation work. She has more than 20 years of experience in driving educational excellence and fostering positive change in diverse settings. She has held previous roles as a teacher, curriculum director, and Title I Coordinator in New Mexico and Colorado. “Literacy is a gateway to a productive life, and we owe our students and their families this civil right,” Novak said. “Our current literacy rates in Minnesota are not reflective of the capacity we have to educate all students at a high level. I am committed to this BOLD goal: Literacy proficiency for all students.” Novak earned her master’s degree in elementary education from the University of New Mexico and her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Hyles-Anderson College. The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees. ###