Derby Barracks/ DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5003950
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/17/2023 1916 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 S MM 166, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Travis Blake
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/17/2023 at approximately 1916 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about an erratic operator while driving traveling south on I-91 in the Town of Coventry, VT. State Police located the described vehicle and identified the operator as, Travis Blake, 36 of Barton, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Blake to have multiple indicators of impairment. Blake was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI Drug and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED