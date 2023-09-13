Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5003950

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2023 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 S MM 166, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

 

ACCUSED: Travis Blake

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/17/2023 at approximately 1916 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about an erratic operator while driving traveling south on I-91 in the Town of Coventry, VT. State Police located the described vehicle and identified the operator as, Travis Blake, 36 of Barton, VT. During investigation, Troopers observed Blake to have multiple indicators of impairment. Blake was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI Drug and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

