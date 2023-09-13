Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DLS / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1006064

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                           

STATION: Williston             

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2023 @ approximately 0017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB in the Town of Williston 

VIOLATION:

1.           Criminal DLS

2.           Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Gregory Stowe

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 13, 2023, at approximately 0017 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-89 in the Town of Williston for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Gregory Stowe (32). Investigation revealed that Stowe was operating under a criminally suspended license. Investigation also revealed Stowe to be in violation of an active set of court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Stowe was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Criminal Division on 10/26/23 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2023          

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

