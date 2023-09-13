Williston Barracks / DLS / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1006064
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09/13/2023 @ approximately 0017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 SB in the Town of Williston
VIOLATION:
1. Criminal DLS
2. Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Gregory Stowe
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 13, 2023, at approximately 0017 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-89 in the Town of Williston for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Gregory Stowe (32). Investigation revealed that Stowe was operating under a criminally suspended license. Investigation also revealed Stowe to be in violation of an active set of court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Stowe was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Criminal Division on 10/26/23 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2023
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.