Natural Refrigerants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Natural Refrigerants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC's "Natural Refrigerants Global Market Report 2023" offers comprehensive insights into the natural refrigerants market, projecting a $1.92 billion size by 2027 with an 8.1% CAGR.
Natural refrigerants market grows from rising natural refrigerant adoption. Europe leads in market share with major players: Sinochem Corporation, Linde Plc, Air Liquide, Emerson Electric Co., Evonik Industries AG, Hess Corporation, Airgas Inc., Alfa Laval AB, TEKO, Carel Industries S.P.A, and True Manufacturing Co. Inc.
Natural Refrigerants Market Segments
• By Type: Ammonia (R-717), Carbon Dioxide (R-74
• Hydrocarbons, Other Types
• By Application: Refrigerators, Air Conditioning Systems, Other Applications
• By End-Use Industry: Industrial, Commercial, Domestic
• By Geography: The global natural refrigerants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Natural refrigerants are compounds produced from natural sources and utilized in cooling systems. These refrigerants are more eco-friendly and have a low to no ozone depletion potential (ODP) and a shallow global warming potential (GWP), making them more environmentally friendly.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Natural Refrigerants Market Trends And Strategies
4. Natural Refrigerants Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Natural Refrigerants Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
