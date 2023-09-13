Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI #2 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A5004268

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 1802 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton-Orleans Rd, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Carrie Dunakin

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/05/2023 at approximately 1802 hours, the Vermont State Police and Orleans EMS responded to a two vehicle crash on Barton-Orleans Rd in the town of Barton, VT. Through the Trooper’s investigation, it was determined that the female operator, later identified as, Carrie Dunakin, 49 of Richford, VT,   was traveling south, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling in the northbound lane. During investigation, Troopers observed Dunakin to have multiple indicators of impairment. Dunakin was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

