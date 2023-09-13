Derby Barracks/ DUI #2 Crash
CASE#: 23A5004268
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 1802 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton-Orleans Rd, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Carrie Dunakin
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/05/2023 at approximately 1802 hours, the Vermont State Police and Orleans EMS responded to a two vehicle crash on Barton-Orleans Rd in the town of Barton, VT. Through the Trooper’s investigation, it was determined that the female operator, later identified as, Carrie Dunakin, 49 of Richford, VT, was traveling south, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle traveling in the northbound lane. During investigation, Troopers observed Dunakin to have multiple indicators of impairment. Dunakin was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for further processing.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
