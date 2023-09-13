Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Taylor, Citrus Counties

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The State of Florida and FEMA opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Taylor and Citrus counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by Hurricane Idalia. The centers will remain open until further notice.

Locations:

Taylor County: Loughridge Park, W 15th St. in Perry, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun Steinhatchee Community Center, 1013 S Riverside Drive in Steinhatchee, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun

Citrus County: West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W Veterans Drive in Homosassa, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun

Currently open fixed sites:

Dixie County : Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19 in Cross City, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun

: Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19 in Cross City, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun Hamilton County : Court House Annex/Chamber of Commerce, 1153 NW US Hwy 41 in Jasper, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun

: Court House Annex/Chamber of Commerce, 1153 NW US Hwy 41 in Jasper, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun Lafayette County : Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir. in Mayo, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun

: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir. in Mayo, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun Levy County : Inglis Community Center, 137 Hwy 40 W in Inglis, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun

: Inglis Community Center, 137 Hwy 40 W in Inglis, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun Madison County : Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base St. in Madison, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun

: Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base St. in Madison, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun Suwannee County: Agricultural Coliseum Exhibition Building 2, 1302 SW 11 St. in Live Oak, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun

There are also several Mobile Centers helping with applications. Other services are limited at these locations:

Levy County : Cedar Key Fire Station parking lot, 489 1st St. in Cedar Key, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. to

5 p.m. Sat-Sun

: Cedar Key Fire Station parking lot, 489 1st St. in Cedar Key, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Fri, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat-Sun Pasco County: Hudson Library, 8012 Library Rd. in Hudson, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Tues, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wed-Thurs, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri-Sat, closed Sun

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Residents are welcome to visit any open DRC, you don’t have to reside in that county. More centers will open soon.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Oct. 30, 2023.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.