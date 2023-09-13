Verificient Names Jamee Robinson as Chief Financial Officer
Verificient Technologies (Proctortrack, Remotedesk) has appointed Jamee Robinson as their Chief Financial Officer.NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verificient Technologies (Proctortrack, Remotedesk) has appointed Jamee Robinson as their Chief Financial Officer. Jamee has been instrumental in developing the Verificient Canada business, and her exemplary contribution awarded her the critical responsibility as the Chief Financial Officer for Verificient Technologies Inc.
“ I am delighted to announce Jamee Robinson's well-deserved promotion to CFO at Verificient. Her outstanding contributions to establishing Verificient Canada and adept financial management make her the ideal choice. With her expertise, we're poised to expand our client relationships and boost profitability. Jamee's strategic vision will undoubtedly drive our financial success to a new, exciting level. I want to thank and congratulate Jamee for her dedication and future successes on behalf of the entire Team Verificient” " says Rajnish Kumar, CEO of Verificient Technologies Inc.
Throughout her career, Jamee has led businesses toward financial and strategic success by working at the executive level. Owing to her rich experience and exceptional academic credentials, she demonstrates strong leadership, analytical, strategic, and technical capabilities to support operational excellence. She also has the prestigious certification of the CPA ( Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada).
“I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of CFO at Verificient Technologies. My time at Verificient Canada has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to contributing to the company's financial growth and success in this new capacity. Together, we will continue to innovate and drive excellence in Ed-tech solutions.,” says Jamee Robinson, CFO of Verificient Technologies.
About Verificient Technologies
Verificient Technologies, Inc. is a Trusted Identity-as-a-Service (TIaaS) specializing in identity verification and authentication through its patented solutions utilizing AI, machine learning, computer visioning, and biometrics. The company has its headquarters in New York City and is trusted by academic, government, and private sector institutions worldwide.
Verificient offers two unique solutions:
Proctortrack: The world’s most advanced proctoring solutions leveraging automation and live proctoring using AI to deliver innovation, quality, and price leadership at scale.
RemoteDesk: RemoteDesk is the world’s most advanced AI-based Remote Workforce Management and employee Monitoring Software for Work-From-Home WFH compliance, productivity, and security.
Rahul Siddharth
Verificient Technologies
rahul@verificient.com
+1 917-531-8185